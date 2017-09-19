Firefighters called to Broom House as flats continue to be target of arson attacks

Firefighters had to put out a fire at a high-rise block of flats in Langley which has been the target of continued arson attacks.

Crews from Langley Fire Station were called to the council-owned Broom House, in Reddington Drive, at about 8.20pm yesterday (Monday).

They had to put out a bin fire at the bottom of the block’s bin chute.

A misting system which has recently been installed at Broom House had already doused the flames which left the firefighters with the task of damping it down.

The fire is being treated as suspected arson and an investigation is underway.

It is the sixth time fire crews have been called to the block of flats in recent months, which has led to the council telling residents that anyone found responsible for starting the fires would be subject to a court application to evict them.