Police seeking 'inspirational stories' for International Women's Day event

Women with inspirational stories are being sought after by Thames Valley Police in preparation for a 2018 International Women’s Day event.

Celebrated on March 8 every year, International Women’s Day unites women from across the world through a network of interactive events including debates, discussions and seminars.

The tradition dates back to 1908 when a group of 15,000 women demanded their rights on the streets of New York.

Thames Valley Police will host its own event at the Copthorne Hotel in Cippenham Lane on Thursday, March 8.

Event organiser, Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Pierce, based at Slough Police Station, said: “This is a great opportunity for like-minded people to join together in order to inspire others.

“We are seeking women from all walks of life to share their experiences.

“Whether you are a charity ambassador raising lots of money for good causes, a successful business owner or somebody who has achieved a personal goal, such as helping to raise self-esteem amongst young people, we want to hear from you.

“Through a series of thought-provoking talks we hope to raise awareness of some of the key issues affecting women today. I would encourage anyone with an interesting story to get in contact.”

Call 101 and ask to speak to PC Kim Clapson or Carly Dennison at Slough Police Station, or email DCI Pierce at Nicola.Pierce@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk to register interest.