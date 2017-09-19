Slough Cricket Club hosts women's soft ball cricket festival

Women of a range of ages tried their hand at cricket at a festival hosted by Slough Cricket Club on Saturday, September 9.

The soft ball cricket festival was part of a national initiative by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which aims to get more women interested in cricket.

Raabia Akhter, ECB’s main organiser for the Slough festival, called the day at the Upton Court Road club a ‘great success’ and said there was ‘fantastic cricket played all around’.

“This festival not only allows woman to play cricket but also brings the community together,” she added.

Out of the six teams taking part, Team Aamna from group A and Team Kojan from group B were the winners.

The day was attended by the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham), and MP for Slough Tan Dhesi.

Slough Borough councillor Shabnum Sadiq, who also helped organise the event, said: “We have since had positive responses and interest from the local community to establish a ladies team.”