Charity organises walk to promote healthy lifestyles

Residents took part in a walk through the Manor Park area of Slough on Sunday as part of a charity initiative to promote healthy lifestyles.

Manor Park residents’ charity Ujala Foundation organised the walk of about one and a half miles.

The walk started from Manor Field, passed through Staunton Road and Manor Park, and finished at Baylis Park. It was led by members of the Ujala Foundation, who were joined by Slough Borough Council representatives.

Council officer Bruce Hicks showed residents the different fruit trees and herbs in Baylis Park’s garden and talked about how to use them in cooking.

Cllr Fiza Matloob (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) counted at least 20 people but said more people joined in as they walked.

“I thought it went really well,” he said.

“It encourages them to live a better lifestyle and it reduces the amount of time they’re spending at the doctors.”

The Ujala Foundation hopes to host community walks on a regular basis.