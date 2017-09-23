Slough Youth Parliament urges youngsters to share views in Make Your Mark ballot

Youngsters from across the borough are being encouraged by members of Slough Youth Parliament (SYP) to share their views in the UK’s largest youth consultation.

The annual Make Your Mark ballot asks youngsters aged 11 to 18 about issues which matter to them most.

The consultation will determine what topics will be debated by the UK Youth Parliament (UKYP) in the House of Commons on November 10.

The ballot will include 10 topics such as mental health, helping young carers, votes at 16 and protecting LGBT+ people, with the five most popular being chosen for discussion.

The debate will be chaired by Speaker for the House of Commons, John Bercow, and broadcast live on BBC Parliament.

Slough will be represented at the debate by 16-year-old Alaa Fawaz.

Last year, the campaign surveyed more than 978,000 youngsters, almost 8,000 of whom were from Slough, which had a 67 per cent turnout, the highest result in the South-east and the second highest nationally.

The ballot runs until Friday, October 6, and is being coordinated by representatives from SYP, who are supported by Slough Borough Council’s Young People’s Service.

Voting takes place online at www.mi-event.info/event/makeyourmark17 and through ballot papers at schools and youth groups.