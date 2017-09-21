Firefighters smash car window to free trapped two-year-old

Firefighters had to be called to release a two-year-old trapped in a car.

A crew from Slough was sent to Farnham Road, in Slough, at about 1.30pm today (Thursday) where the youngster was locked inside the black people carrier with the vehicle’s keys.

After trying to gain access for about an hour, firefighters had to smash a window to free the child.

Slough firefighters smash car window to free two-year-old