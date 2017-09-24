Youngsters learn to code at Heathrow Primary School Challenge

Budding young coders were taught the ABCs of exporting international cargo through code on Thursday.

Pupils at Foxborough Primary School, Common Road, joined more than 3,000 youngsters in the Heathrow Primary School Challenge.

They used the computer programme Scratch to code their own cargo journey to get goods from planes to one of 180 destinations. The programme also strengthens pupils’ science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi, who was at the event, said: “I think it’s a great initiative that the children will get to learn about coding and its importance, and hopefully we will have many budding coders for the future because there is a lack of them in industry.”

Sundeep Sangha, Heathrow’s head of economic development, said: “Heathrow is working with local primary schools to ensure that children have a positive bank of memories, skills and experiences to use when they are ready to get into the world of work.”