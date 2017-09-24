Team from O2 cycle from Leeds to Slough in aid of NSPCC

Workers from O2 took part in a 226-mile cycle ride to raise money for children’s charity NSPCC.

A team of 23 took part in the ride which began at their office in Leeds and finished at the company’s headquarters in Bath Road, Slough.

Susannah Coleman, senior finance manager at O2, said: “The route was carefully planned to pass through some of the most beautiful parts of the country, including the hills of South Yorkshire, the flatter planes of Lincolnshire, Hertfordshire, which is more hilly than the map suggests, and the quaint villages of Buckinghamshire.

“We have had a number of challenges, including hills, rain, punctures, broken spokes, fog, sore legs and backsides, but it has been worth it as we have been able to raise over £8,000 for our chosen charity partner, NSPCC, to really make a difference to the work they do with young people.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tuk-leeds-slough-2017-cycle to donate.