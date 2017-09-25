Slough Rugby Club hosts Macmillan coffee morning

Tries, teas, buns and balls were the order of the day at a rugby club’s fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support.

More than 200 people were at Slough Rugby Club in Upton Court Road yesterday (Sunday) for a coffee morning in aid of the charity.

For just a £3 donation, visitors chomped, chewed and guzzled their way through hundreds of cakes, biscuits and sweet treats, as well as enjoying a raffle and face painting.

Organiser Louisa Caldwell said: “We said to people, it’s a community event, make a donation, help yourself to as much tea and coffee and cake as you want and we’ve had a pretty impressive turnout.

“It’s about getting people together.

“We’ve got senior and junior sides and it helps get both of them talking to each other.

“Cancer has touched every family and they’ve used Macmillan and they just do wonderful things for people.”

The total raised has yet to be confirmed.