Healthwatch Slough to hold public meeting to discuss changes in NHS services

Residents will have the chance to have their say at Healthwatch Slough’s first ever People’s Assembly meeting next month.

The public meeting, which will focus on the future of general practice in the borough, will be held on Thursday, October 5, at the Chalvey Community Centre in Chalvey Road.

Healthwatch Slough is a consumer champion for health and social care services in the borough.

Slough’s MP Tan Dhesi, Slough CCG’s clinical chair Jim O’Donnell, Slough Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Sabia Hussain and GP Dr Priya Kumar have been invited to the event.

“We’re really conscious that there are heaps and heaps of changes in Slough in health [services],” said Healthwatch Slough’s locality manager Nicola Strudley.

“There’s lots of things going on, but what we find is members of the public, including lots of old people, are completely oblivious.

“They’re just used to the old way of doing things.”

Mr Strudley hopes that explaining the rationale behind changes in the NHS will ease residents’ concerns.

“I think that will give a really good view about how things are changing locally,” she added.

The meeting will run from 1pm to 3pm.

Members of the public who cannot attend can send questions and comments to enquiries@healthwatchslough.co.uk or c/o P3, Unit 7, Shaftsbury Court, Chalvey Park, Slough, SL1 2ER.

Contact 01753 325333 or visit www.healthwatchslough.co.uk for more information.