Writer creates Haynes manual for Captain Scarlet vehicles

A sci-fi lover and writer from Slough has written a Haynes manual with technical details on the vehicles from Gerry Anderson’s Captain Scarlet series.

Staying true to the Hayne’s manual style, Sam Denham from Colnbrook has tried to make the specifications in the ‘Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons Spectrum Agents’ Manual’ as detailed and as believable as possible.

The show was produced and filmed in the Slough Trading Estate along with other Gerry and Sylvia Anderson productions including Thunderbirds and Stingray.

Captain Scarlet turns 50 on Friday, having first aired on Friday, September 29 in 1967.

Sam and illustrator Graham Bleathman also worked together to create a Thunderbirds Haynes manual in 2015.

Sam first approached Haynes after he saw they had done manuals on spaceships from Star Wars.

“I’ve written books about the shows in the past and I know the illustrator very well, we just thought it’d be a good idea,” he said.

“I was trying to make the whole world believable,” added Sam, who spent between six to eight months working on the project.

“It was fun but also a little bit challenging because I had to make the whole world make sense.”

The 57-year-old said there was ‘a certain amount of artistic license’ in the original shows.

The manual gives a thorough guide to all aspects of Spectrum agent life, from key vehicles to personal profiles of leading agents and a series of ‘Spectrafiles’ detailing major anti-Mysteron assignments carried out by Spectrum.

The manual will officially be available for sale from Monday, but Sam and Graham will be at a Gerry Anderson convention in Maidenhead with copies of the book this weekend.

The event at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane, titled Special Assignment, is being run by Gerry Anderson appreciation society Fanderson.

Starting on Friday evening and running into Sunday afternoon, the convention will feature talks from people involved in Anderson’s shows including artists, voice actors, model makers and more.

Visit www.fanderson.org.uk for more information.