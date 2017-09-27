Slough MP Tan Dhesi fights for direct flights from Heathrow to Amritsar

Direct flights from Heathrow to Amritsar are being fought for by Slough MP Tan Dhesi, who has spoken to Heathrow figures, airlines and Indian politicians.

The MP wants direct flights to the Punjabi city which he says will benefit about 15 per cent of Slough’s population who have links to the Indian region.

He has spoken to figures from Air India and Virgin Atlantic, calling it a ‘lucrative’ route to a popular tourist destination.

He says it takes about 14 hours to fly from Britain to Amritsar, with changeovers from New Dheli, the Middle East or central Asia, whereas a direct flight would take about eight.

Mr Dhesi, who was elected as Britain’s first turban wearing Sikh MP this year, spoke to several ministers from the Indian national and regional governments during a visit this summer.

He says the Punjabi finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said he would consider incentivising British airlines by lowering aviation tax.

“In terms of a post-Brexit scenario, I think we should establish closer ties, especially with the emerging economies,” added Mr Dhesi, who has also spoken to Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye.