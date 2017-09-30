Slough Refugee Support marks 20 years of service at AGM

A celebration of 20 years of service was marked at Slough Refugee Support’s (SRS) AGM on Thursday, September 21.

The meeting at Slough CVS in Church Street, in which new committee members were elected, included an annual report by the charity.

Chair of trustees Jean Kelly reflected on the ‘demanding and fulfilling’ work behind the Syrian Vulnerable Person Resettlement Programme, which sees SRS helping Slough Borough Council settle refugees.

The council awarded SRS a contract in 2016 and it took its first family under the scheme in December, and is preparing a home for a second.

At the AGM, the Syrian family presented a short animation, made by the children, telling the story of their arrival in Britain.

“It was daunting but they are settling very well and they appreciate being here,” said SRS support worker Kerry-Anne Velcher. “They now feel safe.”

The charity’s advice work has been funded by voluntary organisation consortium Slough Prevention Alliance Community Engagement (SPACE).

Towards the end of the event, members of the public could ask questions as part of a Q&A session.

Members also said goodbye and good luck to Anna Chaplin, who has retired as secretary for the board of trustees.