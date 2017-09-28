CCTV appeal after conman tricks shopkeeper out of cash

Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information about an incident of fraud which took place in Slough.

On Thursday, September 21, a man entered a shop in the Village Shopping Centre on the high street at about 1pm.

He claimed to be from the council and said the shop’s owner, a 41-year-old woman, was required to pay a registration fee. He also said a letter had been sent to her in July and she had not replied.

The victim said she had already registered with the council but after the man made a phone call, he demanded £280.

The shop owner offered to make a card payment but the conman said he could only accept cash.

The woman made a withdrawal from a cash machine and the man provided a form of receipt, after which she realised he was not a genuine council employee.

It is believed the man attempted to scam money from a further two shops using this method.

Investigating officer, police constable Tracey Fenton-Smyth, said: “I am keen to speak to the man in these CCTV images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this incident, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170281327.”