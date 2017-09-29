Angry resident hits out at uncollected rubbish

A frustrated resident of a private block of flats in Slough has complained of months of piling-up rubbish which is not being collected.

In April, the Express reported Foundry Court resident Anthony Quarrell’s frustration at his block of flat’s waste being left to pile up for weeks on end.

Slough Borough Council’s waste collectors AMEY were not picking up rubbish because of ongoing issues of homeless people sleeping in its bin storage unit, some of whom had allegedly threatened staff.

The council also mentioned reports of used needles being found by the Mill Street flats.

Since then, A2 Dominion, the company which manages Mr Quarrell’s block, has resolved those issues, but the same problem remains for the block opposite, managed by Hazelvine Ltd.

“There always seems to be some piles of rubbish somewhere and it’s unhygienic and it’s an eyesore,” said Mr Quarrell, who can often smell the garbage.

He said residents often dispose of the wrong kind of waste, making it even less likely for rubbish to be collected.

The 40-year-old said a combination of Hazelvine’s management and ‘residents who don’t really seem to treat the place with respect’ were the two main issues.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said the council had met Hazelvine and asked them to install more secure metal doors in its storage area to prevent unwelcome people from accessing it.

She said it would cost between £3,000 and £4,000 but that Hazelvine has not replaced the doors.

“We’ve supported AMEY in their decision not to collect the rubbish,” she said, referencing the threat to staff.

Hazelvine has failed to respond to requests for an interview from the Express.