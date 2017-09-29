Fire engine to be at Slough flats '24 hours a day' due to safety concerns

A fire engine is to be stationed outside a private block of flats in Slough 24 hours a day following the closure of its car park.

Residents at Nova House in Buckingham Gardens say a fire engine appeared outside on Wednesday night while the car park was shut by property manager Ringley.

Following the Grenfell Tower disaster in June, several fire safety concerns have been raised by residents including worries about the cladding, which has failed a safety test.

Ringley says the car park was closed on Friday, September 22, after a visit from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), but resident Peter Bothwell says residents were only told that afternoon.

The fire service recommended the closure due to a risk of hot gases escaping through the ventilation system and compromising a nearby generator and fencing.

Mr Bothwell says several residents who complained to wardens were still able to use the car park and that it was useable until Wednesday evening when it was closed again at short notice.

The 57-year-old says he spoke to a firefighter on Wednesday who told him a fire engine will be outside 24 hours a day.

An email from Ringley to flat owners advises keeping parking receipts, saying that it will cover expenses.

Mr Bothwell has mixed feelings about the constant presence of emergency services outside his home.

“It’s reassuring and it’s unsettling,” he said. “It’s worrying.”

The fire service says it has issued an action plan for safety improvements.

An RBFRS spokesman said: “In the interim RBFRS has decided to deploy some additional resources on a rotational basis from local fire stations to ensure the safety of residents and minimise disruption.”