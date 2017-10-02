Jail for man who robbed woman at knifepoint in Salt Hill Park

A knife-wielding robber who mugged a woman in Salt Hill Park and tried to burgle a house on his own road has been jailed for five years.

Ashley Smith, of Odencroft Road, Slough, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 25, for a string of offences between December 2016 and August this year.

On December 15, 2016, Smith attempted to burgle a house on his own street but was disturbed by its occupants.

The 30-year-old was arrested the same day on suspicion of attempted burglary and was charged on March 24.

At about 6pm on July 29, a 21-year-old woman was walking through Salt Hill Park to meet a friend when Smith cycled past and asked her for a cigarette.

He then stopped to check on his bike chain and as the victim got closer, he pointed a knife at her, demanding her purse and threatening to cut her face.

Smith, who grabbed the purse’s strap and cut it before cycling away with it, was arrested for robbery on August 18 and charged the next day.

On August 7 and on August 8, Smith entered a secure bike shed in Dundee Road and stole bikes belonging to two people.

He was arrested for both thefts on August 18 and charged the following day.

Smith pleaded guilty to all four offences at his sentencing.

He will serve a four year sentence for the Salt Hill Park robbery, with a two-year concurrent sentence for possession of an offensive weapon.

He will also serve a 12 month consecutive sentence for the attempted burglary in Odencroft Road and a six month sentence his two burglary’s in Dundee Road, which will run concurrently.

Investigating officer PC Edward Elms from Slough Police Station said: “These were all despicable acts and I am pleased with the sentence given to him.

“Thames Valley Police will strive to work to bring offenders to justice in this way, especially for offences such as this which have a huge impact on the victims and cause a lot of concern to the public.

“I want to thank the victims and witnesses who assisted with these investigations and hope this case will encourage others with any information relating to criminality, or witnessing offences, to come forward so that we can work together to reduce crime.”