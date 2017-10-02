Firefighters rescue sleeping man following stove fire in Slough

A sleeping man was helped by firefighters in Slough last night (Sunday).

Crews from Slough and Langley were called to a multi-occupancy house Elliman Avenue at about 8pm.

A man had fallen asleep leaving a pan on a small stove in his room.

Other residents of the house called the fire brigade when they heard the fire alarm from his room.

When they arrived the man was still sleeping and the room was full of smoke.

The ambulance service checked the man over and he well safe and well but firefighters said it could have been a different story if he was left much longer.

Crews left after about an hour having ventilated the room and checked the smoke alarms of other rooms in the property.