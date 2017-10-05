Food delivery service UberEATS launches in Slough

Takeaway food in Slough is now just a tap away as mobile delivery app UberEATS launches in the town today (Thursday).

The app will allow diners to order food from more than 15 restaurants in the town, claiming to deliver food fresh from the kitchens to your location in 30 minutes or less.

Those signed-up to the service include Steakout, Favourites Dessert Lounge, Cream’s Café, Bapz & Wraps and East Meets West.

Delivery will be available seven days a week between 8am and midnight.

Mathieu Proust, general manager of UberEATS, said: “We’re hugely excited to be launching in Slough today. People can now use UberEATS to get the food they want, when they want it, in just 30 minutes or less.”

UberEATS said the service will be expanding its delivery area and adding more restaurants to choose from in the coming weeks.

The company also launched in Windsor in August, following in the footsteps of rival Deliveroo which began operating a year earlier.

UberEATS delivery area in Slough: