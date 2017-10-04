Royal Berkshire Bengali Association hosts Durga Puja festivities in Slough

A week of dancing and music were enjoyed as part of a programme by the Royal Berkshire Bengali Association to celebrate the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

The cultural programme saw a variety of evening events and performances being held at Slough Hockey Club in Upton Court road from Tuesday, September 26, to Friday, September 29.

Shows included traditional folk dances and Bollywood songs and a variety of Indian food was served.

The week also included fun for little ones, including a children’s talent show, arts and crafts and a fancy dress competition.

Durga Puja is an annual festival which reveres the goddess Durga.

"We believe she visits us on earth for these five days and we give Maa Durga the welcome befitting a beloved daughter and mother with worship, music and food and revelry,” said Anindita Banerjee, who helped organise the Slough event.

This was the ninth Durga Puja celebration run by the Royal Berkshire Bengali Association, which is usually attended by about 5,000 people.