Council to reintroduce garden waste collections through winter

Garden waste collections in Slough will run through the winter as Slough Borough Council (SBC) continues its plans to bring environmental services back in house from December 1.

Previously, garden waste collections have stopped between the end of November and the beginning of March.

SBC say its in-house collection service will continue throughout the winter, other than the week of Christmas and New Year meaning residents will no longer have to request a special collection for their real Christmas trees.

They will just need to chop-off the branches into the green bin along with any other garden waste.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure, Councillor Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham), said: “Though there is obviously less gardening done in winter, there are many residents who have green waste over the cold months such as fallen leaves and plant and tree cuttings and have found it frustrating or difficult to take this to the recycling centre themselves.

“Now we are taking our environmental services, including bin collections, back in house we are reinstating the winter collections for everyone signed up to the scheme.”