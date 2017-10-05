Gurdwara to host meal with Slough MP Tan Dhesi for International Langar Week

02:48PM, Thursday 05 October 2017
Fancy a curry? Slough’s MP Tan Dhesi is inviting residents of all faiths to have a free sit-down meal with him at a Sikh place of worship tomorrow (Friday).
The invitation is part of International Langar Week, which sees Sikh temples across the world serving free food.
Members of Slough’s Muslim, Somali and Polish communities and charity workers are expected to attend the meal at the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Sheehy Way, Langley, starting at 12.30pm.
Phone 01753 531826 for details.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.
A teenage girl has described the ‘creepy’ moment a man tried to grab her while she was getting changed at Windsor Leisure Centre.