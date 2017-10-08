Runners beat the mud in Black Park assault course

A muddy five-mile assault course was tackled for charity last weekend.

A total of 1,500 people took part in the event which took place at Black Park on Saturday, September 30.

The race was part of the Major Series run by British Military Fitness.

The run was started by a Major and the course was manned by 40 British Military Fitness instructors encouraging participants along the way.

One of the teams was a group of 12 coaches from FC Cippenham.

They took on the challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK, Combat Stress, Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital and the MS Society.

Team member John Hood, 35, said: “The mud was up to your thighs in places, it was quite challenging.

“When you’re going through it as a team it’s all enjoyable and we all helped each other through it in different places.”

He said the charities chosen have personal significance for different members of the team.

They are hoping to raise a total of £2,950 with donations still coming in.