Thousands raised at charity car wash

A charity car wash in aid of the Rohingya Muslims fleeing Burma has raised thousands of pounds.

Action Relief volunteers washed hundreds of cars in Slough to raise over £3,300.

Held at The Lemon Tree pub in Wexham Road on Sunday, September 24, the event was attended by the mayor of Slough, councillor Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham), Wexham Parish councillor Shaida Akbar.

Shaida said: We smashed it. The community really showed their support.

“People from all walks of life came out to help and the significant amount raised means we can feed 500 people.

“I would like to say thanks for all the generous donations and to all the volunteers.”

Visit www.actionrelief.org.uk to donate.