Grove Academy announces location for permanent site

Slough’s first all-through school, which is currently at a temporary site, has announced the location of its permanent home.

Grove Academy opened at its temporary site at the junction of Wellington Street and Windsor Road in September and is currently teaching reception, and years one, two, three and seven.

This week the free school announced that within two to three years, it expects to move to the current site of Chalvey Community Centre and Chalvey Early Years Centre.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) says that contrary to speculation, the academy, which is being financed by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), will not be built over Chalvey Recreation Ground.

An SBC spokeswoman said Chalvey Community Centre and Chalvey Early Years Centre will be temporarily housed nearby while the academy is built.

They will be provided with new homes on the site of the row of shops in Ladbroke Road courtesy of the ESFA.

The ESFA is still drawing up designs for the school, which will need final approval by SBC’s planning committee.

At full capacity, the SASH Education Trust school will teach 1,940 students, 200 of whom will be sixth form students.

It is set to teach four classes per year for reception to year six and a total of six classes per year for secondary years.

Grove Academy principal Andrea Fricker said yesterday (Thursday): “It’s fantastic, this is the first day we’ve actually been able to speak to anybody about it.”

Ms Fricker says the school is bringing primary school-style pastoral care to years seven and eight and will get students from different years working on projects together.

“We’re very much one school, we don’t want to be seen as a primary on one side and secondary on the other,” she said.

For more details visit www.groveacademy.co.uk or see Grove Academy Slough on Facebook.