Slough MP says Salvation Army is 'force for so much good' after visit

‘An excellent organisation making a positive difference in the community’ is how MP for Slough Tan Dhesi described the Slough Salvation Army after a tour of its headquarters on Wednesday.

Mr Dhesi visited the Stoke Road site to see the charity’s work tackling homelessness and poverty, and helping vulnerable people.

As well as helping people with issues including unemployment and difficulties accessing benefits and medical services, the organisation also runs a soup kitchen and a weekly community drop-in for rough sleepers.

The Salvation Army is a member of the Slough Homelessness Forum, a partnership of charities and community groups working to enable those at risk of homelessness to access to emergency support.

Church leader Malcolm Anderson said: “We wanted to highlight just how difficult it is to get access to benefits or medical care once a person is homeless.

“Mr Dhesi seemed genuinely moved by what he saw and heard.”

The MP said the Christian charity was an example of faith being a ‘force for so much good’.

“I look forward to working with them,” he added.