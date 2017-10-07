'Fantastic and successful' adult disability forum celebrates third birthday

Adult disability forum Speak Out, which meets in Slough, has celebrated its third birthday.

The group provides opportunities for people to meet, discuss key issues that affect their lives and learn new skills.

It is facilitated by Slough Borough Council and Advocacy in Slough, and is led by Surrey Disabled People’s Partnership and charities Matrix and Deaf Positives.

The council’s cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: “The Speak Out forum provides a wonderful opportunity for adults with learning disabilities.

“It’s been a fantastic and successful three years and I wish Speak Out a very happy anniversary.”

The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month, from 1pm to 3pm at Wellington Street Tesco Extra’s community room, and marked its anniversary last month.