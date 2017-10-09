International Day of the Girl event held at Upton Court Grammar School

Fighting gender stereotypes and having healthy relationships were some of the issues discussed at Upton Court Grammar School on Saturday.

The event, run by Thames Valley Police’s DCI Nikki Pearce, saw students from the Lascelles Road school aged 14 to 19 give a presentation on gender equality to students.

The day was in aid of the United Nation’s International Day of the Girl event on Wednesday, October 11.

Members of Slough Youth Parliament also presented on how they will approach gender equality as a manifesto priority.

The group of about 50 girls also learned about healthy relationships and CV writing, took part in self-defence workshops, and business consultant Gilli Coston ran a confidence and team building class.

Students from Langley Academy, Herschel Grammar School and Slough and Eton CofE Business and Enterprise College also attended.

DCI Pearce, who has run the annual event for two years, hopes to get between 100 and 150 girls attending next year.

She said: “I love doing it, I think it brings us all together. It’s also good to see the girls thrive and these girls are going to be our future.”