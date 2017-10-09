Healthy living event hosted in Lismore Park

04:31PM, Monday 09 October 2017
Families enjoyed a day filled with sports and activities at Slough’s Lismore Park on Saturday as part of a borough wide initiative promoting healthy living.
The event, organised by Slough Borough Council’s Get Active team, included Frisbee golf, a bouncy castle, face painting, and football and rugby courtesy of Slough Town Supporters Trust and Slough RFC.
Representatives from Thames Valley Housing, One Housing, A2 Dominion, Solutions 4 Health and Thames Valley Police were on hand to give information.
Oxfordshire Community Dental Service visited and provided oral hygiene check-ups.
The day was part of Love Slough’s Parks, a council initiative encouraging people to visit Slough’s parks more often.
Get Active officer Gavin James told the Express Saturday’s event was the year’s final Love Slough’s Parks event.
He said: “A lot of people say they can’t do sports and activities for a number of reasons, whether that be costs or venue.
“We say, you’ve got a great bit of park land here.
“It’s just about making use of the parks and of the spaces we have.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.
A teenage girl has described the ‘creepy’ moment a man tried to grab her while she was getting changed at Windsor Leisure Centre.