Healthy living event hosted in Lismore Park

Families enjoyed a day filled with sports and activities at Slough’s Lismore Park on Saturday as part of a borough wide initiative promoting healthy living.

The event, organised by Slough Borough Council’s Get Active team, included Frisbee golf, a bouncy castle, face painting, and football and rugby courtesy of Slough Town Supporters Trust and Slough RFC.

Representatives from Thames Valley Housing, One Housing, A2 Dominion, Solutions 4 Health and Thames Valley Police were on hand to give information.

Oxfordshire Community Dental Service visited and provided oral hygiene check-ups.

The day was part of Love Slough’s Parks, a council initiative encouraging people to visit Slough’s parks more often.

Get Active officer Gavin James told the Express Saturday’s event was the year’s final Love Slough’s Parks event.

He said: “A lot of people say they can’t do sports and activities for a number of reasons, whether that be costs or venue.

“We say, you’ve got a great bit of park land here.

“It’s just about making use of the parks and of the spaces we have.”