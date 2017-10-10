Public consultation to be held over plans for two Marriott Hotels

Residents can have their say on proposals to build two Marriott Hotels, a restaurant, bar and flats in Slough town centre at public consultation events.

Developer Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) is inviting residents to view the plans for the proposed redevelopment of the former town centre library site at 85 High Street on Friday and Saturday.

In October 2016, SUR announced that it had agreed terms with Cycas Hospitality to create two new Marriott Hotels.

Plans include a 144-room ‘affordable boutique’ Moxy Hotel and a 92-room extended-stay Residence Inn, both of which will be operated under a single lease in the same building.

It also features a ground floor restaurant, a bar, flats, and leasing part of the Burlington car park to provide visitor parking.

Friday’s consultation will take place at The Curve in William Street from 4pm to 7pm and Saturday’s will run from 10am to 2pm.