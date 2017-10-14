Sat, 14
Queensmere Observatory to host Halloween themed fun day

Families are invited to creep down to the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre for a frightfully fun day out on Saturday, October 28.

The Slough High Street shopping centre will transform into a spider-filled sensation for Halloween complete with a black and orange inflatable six metres long arachnid.

Youngsters can climb into the belly of the beast and take part in a free cupcake decorating workshop.

In front of the eight-legged creature will be two face-painting stations for children to get a free spooky makeover.

The free event will run from 11am to 4pm.

