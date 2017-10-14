Thames Valley Youth FC thanks donors for funding defibrillator

An easy-to-use defibrillator has been bought by Thames Valley Youth FC thanks to generous donations.

The Lascelles Park club has had the device on site since Monday, October 2, and vice coach Paul Baker says the club would not have been able to afford the automated external defibrillator (AED) without the help of generous donors.

Bucks FA paid £400 towards the machine and another £400 came from the parents of Caldicott Prep School for Boys where 12-year-old team member George Brough studies.

George’s father Jim Brough pushed for his son’s club to be the school’s chosen charity at the annual parents against staff football match in September which raised about £800 altogether.

Paul says the machines are designed for any adult to use regardless of medical training.

“Anybody could use it,” he said. “People are worried they’re going to shock someone. If there’s a heart beat, if there’s a pulse, it won’t work. You can’t actually make a mistake.”

He says he would rather be on the safe side and have it as anyone could suffer from cardiac arrest.

“God forbid we have to use it,” he added.