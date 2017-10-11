Firefighters attend crash on M4

Firefighters from Langley attended a car accident this morning (Wednesday) which left a man injured.

He was the only person involved in the crash and his car ended up on its roof on the embankment of the M4 westbound exit slip road at junction six.

A crew from Langley and another from London attended to make the car safe at about 10.30am.

It was not known if the man went to hospital or what the extent of his injuries were but firefighters said he was able to walk.