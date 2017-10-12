Slough MP says town is 'primary focus' despite also being Kent County Councillor

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi has made reassurances the town is his ‘primary focus of attention’ despite also being a Kent County councillor.

Mr Dhesi was elected as a Kent County Councillor on May 4 this year, a month before he was elected as Slough’s MP.

The Labour MP, who moved into a house in Slough around the end of September, says he is confident he can balance both roles.

He said he had been selected as Labour’s candidate for Slough before the Kent County Council election.

“My primary focus is Slough and that’s what takes up the overwhelming majority of my time,” said Mr Dhesi. “I’ve been extra active and that will continue.”

Out of Kent County Council’s 81 councillors, five are Labour councillors, with 67 Conservatives and seven Liberal Democrats.

“I think it would have been different had we been in control of the council or even the official opposition,” he added.

“I will continue to serve as long as I feel that I am able to serve.”

Mr Dhesi says he ‘has no intention’ of standing again in the next Kent County Council election.

He says he has stepped down from a number of roles including his position as Gravesham Labour Party chairman and as a trustee of Kent-based charity Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services.

Mr Dhesi, who this year became the UK’s first ever turban-wearing Sikh MP, says his construction business previously took up ‘80 per cent’ of his time but he has stepped down to an ‘advisory role’.