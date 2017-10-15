Slough Gurdwara welcomes residents of all faiths for free meal

Residents enjoyed a free meal and spoke to Slough’s MP as part of International Langar Week at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Sheehy Way on Friday, October 6.

Langar Week is an awareness campaign encouraging people to use a free food service which are set up at Sikh places of worship.

The Sikh Press Association, which organises the campaign, says anyone is welcome to come to a Gurdwara for Langar, regardless of faith, gender, age or status.

To ensure Langar reaches those that really need it, Sikhs have started serving the food on the streets, now providing over 14,000 meals a week all over the UK.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi said: “All Gurdwaras are open to everyone, any is welcome to come to have a free vegetarian meal with the congregation.

“It is more than just having a meal though. Everyone prepares the food together. It is all run through donations. It is served to anybody and all eat on one level. This promotes equality.”

Visit www.sikhpa.com/campaigns/langarweek for details.