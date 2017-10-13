Motocross park owner says illegal riders are a ‘massive problem’ in Upton Court Park

A father and son who operate Slough Motocross Park say they are tired of being ‘tarred with the same brush’ as anti-social motorcyclists riding illegally in the park next door.

Neil Morgan, 51, who owns the track in Upton Court Park, says rogue riders travelling at high speeds outside the track is a common occurrence.

Users of Slough Motocross Park travel at up to 40mph but riders in the park, often not wearing helmets, go up to about 80mph, he said.

“We’re having massive problems at the moment,” said Neil. “One of them actually crashed into a signpost and knocked it over. It was absolutely unbelievable.”

He and his son Luke Morgan, who coaches at the park, have stressed their concerns.

“We get tarred with the same brush and it’s not to do with us,” said Neil.

“I constantly get dog walkers come and complain to me. I really sympathise with them because there’s nothing I can do about it.”

“My concern is not just the fact that we get tarred with the same brush, my main concern is that somebody’s going to get hurt.”

He has asked illegal riders if they would like to start using their track but some do not want to be limited to 40mph, he thinks.

If Slough had a facility allowing for higher speeds, illegal riding may decrease, he said.

Luke, 24, said: “We’ve been trying for a little while to expand the size of the land we have.”

Slough Borough Council’s parks team says it rejected calls for the motocross park to take up the bottom section of the park past the stream because it was too large.

A spokeswoman said: “We believe the kind of people doing this simply want to get as much speed as possible and don’t care about the rest of it.

“We’re doing all we can to prevent it but with the size of Upton Court Park there’s very little we can do.

“We genuinely don’t think that if they got up to 70mph on the motocross park that would make a difference. Unfortunately it’s one of those situations which is difficult to tackle.”