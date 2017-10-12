Fundraiser to shave head and bungee jump in UKIP T-shirt for charity

A 20-year-old former Slough Youth Parliament member is hoping to raise £500 for Slough Refugee Support by shaving his head and bungee jumping wearing a UKIP T-shirt.

Labour Party supporter Hamzah Ahmed first came up with the idea when seeing an opportunity to bungee jump at Bray Lake for £49 on Groupon.

He sent a Snapchat message of the offer to friends, saying that if five people screenshot it he would take the plunge.

Hamzah, who represented Slough in the UK’s Youth Parliament then said if it got 10 screenshots he would do it wearing a UKIP T-shirt.

He doubled down and said he would shave his head and do it for charity if it went up to 15 and he got 35 screenshots overall.

“I probably will regret it as soon as I shave my hair,” said Hamzah, who works in recruitment.

“I’m scared of heights, and I like my hair and I don’t like wearing UKIP T-shirts.”

When he reaches his £500 target, Hamzah will write a cheque to Slough Refugee Support and take the leap.

Hamzah, who describes himself politically as centre-left, says he will look for a second-hand UKIP T-shirt so he does not fund the party.

“No hard feelings for anyone who is a member of UKIP,” he added.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hamzah-ahmed-2 to donate.