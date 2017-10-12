Russell Brand hosts talk and book signing for charity at Slough Aspire

Comedian Russell Brand helped raise money for a homeless charity at a book signing at Slough Aspire on Wednesday.

The activist signed copies of his new book ‘Recovery – Freedom From Our Addictions’ at the community-interest company’s headquarters in Edinburgh Avenue and held a question and answer session for an audience of about 100.

The evening also included a secret auction of artwork by clients of Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC), who are linked with the evening’s beneficiary, Trinity Homeless Project.

In his book, Russell, who lives relatively close to Slough, mentions SHOC, where he has previously carried out volunteer work.

Head of fundraising for Trinity and SHOC Sue Serret said: “He speaks very factually because he’s been to SHOC. He talks about a number of clients that he’s spent time with. He’s genuinely interested in what’s happening in the area.

“He speaks from experience and his approach is provocative at times, but certainly it sets the atmosphere for people to speak quite honestly about there situations they’re facing.”

Money was raised by selling copies of the signed book and final collection figures have yet to be announced.

Trinity is preparing for the Big Sleepout 2017 on December 1 which will see fundraisers spend the night in a cold car park.

Visit www.wearetrinity.org.uk/the-big-sleepout for details.