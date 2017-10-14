Former council employee claims sexual discrimination at tribunal

A former Slough Borough Council (SBC) housing employee claims she resigned after being pressured to distance herself from a former colleague and whistle-blower.

At an employment tribunal this week, Deborah Viljoen said she became the victim of sexual discrimination after her role and responsibilities were gradually diminished and passed on to ‘favourites’ within the department – which eventually led to her constructive dismissal.

On Monday the former leasehold and right to buy manager was questioned by a lawyer acting on behalf of SBC. The lawyer argued there was no basis for the claimant’s allegations and repeatedly put it to Mrs Viljoen that there was no substance to the claims made against her former colleagues.

At one point she asked: “I suggest Mr John Griffin [the claimant’s line manager] was not out to deliberately discriminate against you of the grounds of sex. Do you accept that?”

“No,” said Mrs Viljoen.

Part of Mrs Viljoen’s case was based around an unpublished report she claimed pointed to a culture of discrimination and bullying within the department.

On Wednesday Mrs Viljoen provided a written statement that criticised the heavily redacted copy she was provided and insisted the report should be disclosed in full. She then called Carol Clegg to give evidence at the tribunal – the former colleague she claims she was pressured to distance herself from.

Mrs Clegg had previously taken SBC to a tribunal and stated that had the same report been made available during her tribunal there may have been a different outcome. Mrs Clegg’s tribunal ruled that she did not suffer any detriment because of her disclosures.

Mr Griffin, who was head of neighbourhoods at the time, gave evidence in which he disagreed with Mrs Viljoen’s description of events, saying he always made decisions based on merit – not gender or ‘favourites’.

The tribunal continues.