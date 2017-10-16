Two men set to go on trial over imitation firearm charge

A pair charged in connection with an incident which saw armed police respond to reports of ‘shots’ being fired in Slough entered their pleas in court today (Monday).

Ryan Taylor, 19, of Mill Street, Slough and Jamie Cassell, 27, of Wantage Road, Reading, are both charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The accusations relate to an incident on Friday, September 15, at about 4pm.

Both men deny the charge and are due to appear for trial at Reading Crown Court within a two week period, starting from February 5.

Taylor has been granted bail and Cassell will remain in custody.