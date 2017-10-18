Council sets out obligations for Slough Town FC over use of new stadium

Free tickets for school students and summer football courses were among the requirements of Slough Town FC set out in a Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet meeting on Monday.

Councillors discussed uses for Arbour Park Community Stadium as part of its role as a community sports facility, which was first approved by the council in July 2014 and officially opened in June 2017.

The obligations, which include the football club sharing 50 per cent of bar and catering profits with SBC and using volunteers over paid staff as much as possible, are part of the conditions for the £7.9million Slough Urban Renewal facilitated project.

Slough Town has been asked to supply 50 free children’s tickets with a subsidised £5 adult ticket to one Slough school for each home league game.

Players and managers at the Stoke Road club have been asked to give monthly talks on their experiences in football at schools and at the stadium, as well as monthly one-hour training sessions for 20 children before first team games.

The Rebels have also been asked to send a scout to Slough football clubs at least once a month, to develop an all-girl's team and to run summer courses, the profits of which will go to SBC.

Conditions also include prices for public hire of the ground which varies from £35 to £120 an hour depending on the portion of the pitch being used, peak-times and floodlight use.

At Monday’s meeting, non-cabinet member Cllr Ted Plenty (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) said: “I think this is a good proposal, it’s good to see a community facility being used as much as possible by the community and run as far as possible by the community.”

He asked for flexibility on the club’s obligation to use a large number of volunteers as their availability would vary.

Cllr Plenty was critical of some of the public hire prices, adding: “There should be a discount for children’s and disabled teams.

“We want to encourage more children’s football, we probably won’t get children playing there for those prices.”

Cllr Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) questioned the Slough Town’s discounted rate of £15,000 per season for using the stadium, claiming that SBC’s previous leadership had been clear that there would be no council subsidies to the club.

“I don’t think it’s operating or proposed to operate in the way councillors were told it was going to.”

The meeting took place at St Martins Place in Bath Road.