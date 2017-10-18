Slough man jailed for drug offences

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA in Slough.

Cheyenne Cripps, of Farnham Road, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, October 10, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

On March 30, officers stopped an Audi car in Buckingham Gardens at about 4pm following police intelligence and arrested Cripps.

He managed to throw a bag of white powder away from the scene, which was later recovered and found to contain class A drugs.

Officers searched the car and in the driver’s side discovered a clear bag containing three paper wraps and a bag of white powder, found to be cocaine.

Detective Constable Johanna Frater said: “I hope this sends the message that we will deal with all drug offences robustly.”