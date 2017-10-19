Gang jailed for 'audacious' £7m Heathrow heist

A trio from Slough who plotted an ‘audacious’ £7million heist involving a fake robbery were jailed at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday along with a co-conspirator from Taplow.

The court heard how on March 14 this year, the ‘inside team’ of 32-year-old Mohammed Siddique of Belgrave Road and 40-year-old Ranjeev Singh of Grampian Way staged the ruse while working for security firm Loomis.

The pair were consigned to carry £7m in cash belonging to Credit Suisse from Heathrow Airport to the Bank of Ireland.

The court heard how they broke company policy by learning of their shifts in advance, hinting more unknown conspirators with inside information are likely to have been involved.

Shortly after the cash was collected at 8.30am, the two men broke protocol by pulling over outside the security gates, allowing Singh to use the toilet. Siddique then drove off, leaving him, and parked in West View, Feltham.

Singh took 20 minutes to raise the alarm, giving Siddique time to unload cash into a white Transit van in West View with the help of another man.

To create the illusion that he was robbed, Siddique’s wrists and ankles were bound with cable ties and he was left in a lay-by to be discovered by a motorist.

The court heard how Singh joined Loomis in August 2016, the same month he bought a throwaway Alcatel phone, which he used to communicate on the day of the heist with ringleader Rafaqat Hussain of Chadwick Road.

“It seems Mr Singh was installed there [Loomis] for the purpose of carrying out his role,” said defence barrister Balraj Bhattia, who compared the plot to 1968 crime film The Thomas Crown Affair.

The court heard how Siddique handed the money to Hussain, who called a recovery driver to take the van to be crushed at a recycling centre, before driving to Birmingham with the £7m which is still missing.

The Metropolitan Police said during an interview in which Siddique was being treated as a witness, he claimed the theft had been organised by a man who had threatened to burn his house down.

Flying Squad detectives bugged Hussain’s car and recorded a conversation with his brother-in-law after returning from a trip to Pakistan.

The 41-year-old boasted about being able to buy Lamborghinis and Ferraris and said he was planning on buying houses to renovate.

He was also recorded saying: “Mate it was the job, I f*****g robbed £7 million.”

The court was told that Hussain, a gambling addict with substantial debts, had a balance of over £1m at a casino and lost about £130,000 the day before the heist.

The court heard how Hussain believed his initial share would be £2m but he and his wife Razvana Zeib had never received it.

Zeib, 35, also of Chadwick Road, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after £900,000 had been transferred to a Pakistani bank account in her name. She is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Zeib and another conspirator, Gary Carrod of Nursery Road, Taplow, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle after a house in Stoke Poges was burgled and ransacked in order for Hussain to buy it at a reduced price.

The 88-year-old owner was selling it to fund a care home place and had failed to tell her insurers she was not in during the raid, leaving her with no redress.

Judge Stephen John called the ransacking a ‘breath-taking example of further greed’.

He called the £7m heist an ‘audacious conspiracy’ and a ‘sophisticated operation which involved meticulous planning and execution’.

“You each played for high stakes and must now pay the price,” he told the four men.

Hussain, who has 64 offences on record, was sentenced to a total of 10 years and three months imprisonment for conspiracies to steal, launder money and to burgle.

Singh and Siddique were each handed six-and-a-half year prison sentences for conspiracy to steal.

A three-and-a-half year sentence was handed to Carrod, who has 34 convictions for 74 offences, and was jailed in 2010 for a conspiracy to steal vehicles with Hussain.

The 33-year-old pulled up his hood and swaggered into the holding cells.