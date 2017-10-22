Fundraisers wanted for Slough Sleepout for the Homeless

Could you manage a night outside in a cardboard box? Homeless charity The London and Slough Run (LASR) is calling on the public to get involved with its annual Slough Sleepout for the Homeless event on Saturday, November 25.

Anyone aged 16 or over can spend the night in the grounds of St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School in Langley Road to raise money for the charity’s 2018 emergency winter night shelter, which runs from January to March.

About 70 people are expected to attend the evening which will include entertainment.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi says he is looking forward to taking part and raising money for the emergency shelter.

“The shelter is a lifeline for those who find themselves homeless in Slough and has helped an average of 50 people a year over the past four years,” he added.

LASR chairman John Power said: “We face a real challenge. The number of rough sleepers in Slough is rising with 50 people using the shelter in 2017.

“We need funds to be able to reach as many as possible.”

This year LASR helped 22 guests to find accommodation and 11 to find employment.

Visit www.thelondonandsloughrun.com to register, volunteer as a helper or to make a donation.