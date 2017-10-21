School pupil 'overjoyed' to co-host London award ceremony

A 14-year-old Eden Girls’ School student says she was ‘overjoyed’ to be the co-presenter of an awards ceremony in London’s City Hall earlier this month.

Zunaira Bilqees was invited to take on the role of MC at the annual First Give awards on Monday, October 2. First Give is a charity which encourages young people to work to improve their communities.

Having impressed judges from last year’s awards with her public speaking prowess, Zunaira was invited to co-host.

“I was really excited and overjoyed about being given such a great opportunity,” said the year 10 student.

“Although I felt a little nervous at first, I received a lot of support from my teachers and the First Give Team.

“I was overwhelmed by the amount of people congratulating me afterwards.

“It was a whole amazing journey and I feel it’s helped me develop as a person.”