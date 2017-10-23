Virtual reality meets watercolour painting at art event at The Curve

Tech wizards and aspiring artists joined forces to test out the future of art.

A watercolour challenge at the Curve, in William Street, on Saturday saw creative talent of all ages try their hand with paint and brush and experience how virtual reality (VR) headsets are being used to display work.

Artist Sophie Mellor, who ran the session, which was funded by the Home Slough arts project, said the event had been about giving a new spin, VR, on traditional watercolour painting.

She said: “Because we’re at the beginning of VR we’re still exploring it, but I can say with quite some certainty it will keep growing.

“I think art always adapts to new media as it happens – artists are pretty inquisitive people.”

In the centre's cafe, abstract artist Rebekah Greenhalgh was giving a live studio demonstration to visitors.

The 26-year-old, who turned to art after developing chronic pain condition fibromyalgia and suffering a mental breakdown, said she wanted to show there are no limits on who can pick up a paintbrush.

She added: “A lot of the kids I’ve spoken to have said they want to be artists or that they love painting and I think encouraging that in any way, not just for kids, but for adults too, is really important.”

The sessions were part of a series of events to mark one year since The Curve opened.