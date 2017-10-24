Tue, 24
Dog stuck in brook freed by firefighters

Firefighters had to be called to rescue a dog this morning (Tuesday).

Crews from Slough Fire Station were sent to the brook behind the Montem Leisure Centre, in Montem Lane, at about 6.30am.

The pet, a border collie called Amber, had got stuck in brambles at the bottom of the bank, but was freed in about 20 minutes.

Watch manager Dan Pitcher said: “The owner did the right thing by not going into the water himself.

“In these cases we would recommend phoning us instead.”

