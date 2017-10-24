Dog stuck in brook freed by firefighters

09:17AM, Tuesday 24 October 2017
Firefighters had to be called to rescue a dog this morning (Tuesday).
Crews from Slough Fire Station were sent to the brook behind the Montem Leisure Centre, in Montem Lane, at about 6.30am.
The pet, a border collie called Amber, had got stuck in brambles at the bottom of the bank, but was freed in about 20 minutes.
Watch manager Dan Pitcher said: “The owner did the right thing by not going into the water himself.
“In these cases we would recommend phoning us instead.”
