Councillor warns against selling illegal cigarettes after Slough shop owner is fined

The owner of a Slough convenience store has admitted selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

Kuljeet Singh Grover, owner of Grover Store Limited which operates the Grover Superstore in Canterbury Avenue, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday after Slough Borough Council launched legal proceedings against him.

Following a tip-off, the council’s trading standards team raided Grover’s shop in March with a specially trained tobacco detection dog.

They found illegal tobacco and cigarettes hidden under the counter in sweet boxes.

The packets did not bear the required picture health warnings and the written warnings were printed in English.

Grover pleaded guilty to possessing illegal tobacco and cigarettes for sale and was fined £306 and told to pay £1,850 costs.

The council has also stripped him of his shop licence.

Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman), cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection said: “Though there may be demand for cheap cigarettes, smuggled in from abroad, it is against the law to sell them and puts honourable and law-abiding shop owners at a disadvantage.

“Mr Grover has been cautioned twice before for similar offences, we can only hope that now he has lost his licence and been convicted and fined, he may have learned his lesson.”