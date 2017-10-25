The Vishaal Foundation holds Wave of Light service

The glow of hundreds of candles filled the lake of Herschel Park on Sunday, October 15, as people paid tribute to their lost loved ones.

The International Wave of Light service, held by Slough-based charity The Vishaal Foundation, was in honour of Child Loss Remembrance Day.

Invitations were extended to people who have lost any family members or loved ones.

Across the world people lit candles for the ones they have lost at 7pm, creating a wave-effect across time zones.

In Herschel Park, mourners wrote heartfelt tribute messages on floating lanterns which they released into the lake.

Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah, placed the first candle on the lake in honour of her brother who passed away aged 24.

This was the third Wave of Light event hosted by The Vishaal Foundation, which was founded by Slough Borough councillor Madhuri Bedi in 2013 after her one-day-old son Vishaal passed away.

She said Sunday’s ceremony was ‘fantastic’ and that many more people attended compared to last year.

“It was just absolutely beautiful,” she said. “So many people were there, everyone was just so moved. There was so much support for one another there, it was really lovely to see.”

She said the event gave a lot of parents who have lost their children a sense of perspective and realisation that they were not alone.

Burnham-based community singing group Pop Goes the Choir performed for the crowd of about 150.

About 300 lanterns were placed in the lake.

“It just feels like the children are there with us,” added Madhuri.

Visit www.vishaalfoundation.org for more details.