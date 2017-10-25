Witness appeal after string of criminal damage incidents

A wing mirror was kicked off a car in Langley last week and police are linking the incident to three other similar cases of criminal damage.

Two men and one woman were seen running away from the scene in Ives Road on Friday, October 20, just after midnight when the mirror was kicked off a car parked on the road.

There is no description of the offenders but police are linking it to three other similar incidents on the same night.

Investigating officer, PC Danielle Layton based at Slough police station, said: “Initial enquiries have revealed that there could be several witnesses who were awake at the time of the incident. I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard something unusual.

“Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43170311485. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”